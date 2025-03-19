Left Menu

High-Flying Fashion: Model and Makeup Artist Nabbed with Hybrid Ganja

Two women, a model and a makeup artist, were arrested at the international airport with 15 kg of hybrid ganja. The contraband, valued at Rs 4.5 crore, was seized by Customs officials. The accused, identified as Manvi Chaudhari and Chhibbet Swanti, had arrived from Bangkok.

  • India

In a startling revelation at the international airport, Customs officials detained two women in connection with the possession of 15 kg of hybrid ganja, valued at approximately Rs 4.5 crore.

The individuals in question have been identified as Manvi Chaudhari, a model from Jaipur, and Chhibbet Swanti, a Delhi-based makeup artist.

According to officials, both women had recently arrived from Bangkok, further details of which are under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

