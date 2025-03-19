High-Flying Fashion: Model and Makeup Artist Nabbed with Hybrid Ganja

In a startling revelation at the international airport, Customs officials detained two women in connection with the possession of 15 kg of hybrid ganja, valued at approximately Rs 4.5 crore.

The individuals in question have been identified as Manvi Chaudhari, a model from Jaipur, and Chhibbet Swanti, a Delhi-based makeup artist.

According to officials, both women had recently arrived from Bangkok, further details of which are under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)