In a chilling case that has gripped the nation, a 19-year-old British man was sentenced to a minimum of 49 years in prison for the brutal murder of his mother and two younger siblings. The man, Nicholas Prosper, carried out the horrific acts in a bid to surpass notorious U.S. school shootings.

During the sentencing at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb revealed that Prosper, who was just 18 at the time, had even dreamt of emulating the deadly attacks at Sandy Hook and Virginia Tech. Despite his young age, Prosper's calculated intentions led the judge to impose a lengthy sentence.

Prosper, who confessed to the murders of his mother Juliana Falcon, 48, sister Giselle, 13, and brother Kyle, 16, will not be eligible for parole until he serves 49 years. The case underscores the dark influences that sensationalized violence can exert on individuals.

