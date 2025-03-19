Italy Seeks EU Action Against U.S. Tariffs
Italy plans to request compensatory measures from the European Union to support industries potentially affected by U.S. tariffs. Industry Minister Adolfo Urso emphasized the need for a balanced EU response to avoid unnecessary conflict escalation, speaking during Parliament's Question Time session.
In a recent parliamentary session, Italy's Industry Minister, Adolfo Urso, announced plans to urge the European Union to implement compensatory measures for industries potentially harmed by U.S. tariffs.
This initiative is intended to shield vulnerable sectors from negative economic impacts.
Urso further stressed the importance of a measured EU response, advocating for actions that avoid exacerbating tensions.
