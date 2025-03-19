Left Menu

Road Rage Turns Deadly in Santacruz

Ahmed Ansari was arrested in Santacruz (East) for allegedly killing Omprakash Mahul Sharma during a road rage incident. The altercation escalated when Ansari attacked Sharma with a concrete block. Sharma succumbed to his injuries, leading to Ansari being charged with murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:13 IST
Road Rage Turns Deadly in Santacruz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a road rage incident in Santacruz (East) resulted in the death of Omprakash Mahul Sharma, after a heated confrontation with Ahmed Ansari escalated violently. Ansari, who was on a motorbike with his wife, allegedly attacked Sharma with a concrete block.

The argument began when Ansari abruptly stopped in front of Sharma, leading to the fateful encounter. Witnesses reported that Ansari took a paver block from nearby and repeatedly struck Sharma in the face.

Sharma was initially discharged from the hospital but was later readmitted and succumbed to his injuries. Ansari, originally booked for attempted murder, now faces charges under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following Sharma's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025