Road Rage Turns Deadly in Santacruz

In a tragic turn of events, a road rage incident in Santacruz (East) resulted in the death of Omprakash Mahul Sharma, after a heated confrontation with Ahmed Ansari escalated violently. Ansari, who was on a motorbike with his wife, allegedly attacked Sharma with a concrete block.

The argument began when Ansari abruptly stopped in front of Sharma, leading to the fateful encounter. Witnesses reported that Ansari took a paver block from nearby and repeatedly struck Sharma in the face.

Sharma was initially discharged from the hospital but was later readmitted and succumbed to his injuries. Ansari, originally booked for attempted murder, now faces charges under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following Sharma's death.

