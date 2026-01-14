Highway Altercation: History-sheeter Gunned Down in Dramatic Car Chase

In a shocking turn of events on the NH-48, a 34-year-old history-sheeter, Manoj Ojha, was allegedly murdered when returning from Hisar. The altercation escalated near the Kherki Daula toll plaza leading to Ojha's tragic death.

The Gurugram police have arrested Lokesh, a 21-year-old suspect, who confessed that his accomplice, Tanish, was responsible for the fatal shooting during an argument in their vehicle. The confrontation resulted in Ojha being mortally wounded by one of three illegal firearms found in the car.

The injured Ojha managed to drive to an ambulance near the toll plaza, but despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Authorities are continuing their investigation, actively searching for the absconding suspect, Tanish.

(With inputs from agencies.)