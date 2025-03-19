Migrant Workers Linked to Ganja Seizure at Kerala Polytechnic

In a significant development, two migrant workers from West Bengal were apprehended for their alleged involvement in a recent ganja seizure at a government polytechnic hostel in Kalamassery, Kerala. The individuals, identified as Sohail Shaik, 24, and Aehinta Mandal, 26, were working in the region as construction laborers.

Authorities claim the pair provided the banned substance to former polytechnic students who were previously detained in connection with the same case. Law enforcement officials have been monitoring the suspects' mobile phones following reports of drug distribution among students.

Acting on a reliable tip-off, a police team swiftly detained the suspects at a migrant labor camp in Muvattupuzha. Last week, a larger quantity of ganja was seized, resulting in multiple arrests at the men's hostel of the Government Polytechnic College, raising concerns ahead of the upcoming Holi festival.

