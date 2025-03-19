Debate Intensifies Over Water Security in India: Success or Shortcoming?

In a contentious session on Wednesday, opposition members in Lok Sabha criticized the government's management of drinking water schemes. They highlighted gaps in implementation and raised alarms over water contamination nationwide.

Opposition speakers accused the Jal Shakti Ministry of underutilizing funds, with assertions of the Jal Jeevan Mission's success being merely superficial. BJP members, however, lauded initiatives aimed at bringing piped water to remote areas, questioning the lagging progress in opposition-led states.

The debate also touched on historical challenges, inadequate infrastructure, and ongoing disputes over water resources, reflecting a broader dialogue on national water security and the efficacy of government-sponsored projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)