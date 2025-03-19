Left Menu

Miraculous Rescue: Kidnapped Child Found in Daring Police Operation

A three-year-old boy named Hrithik, abducted from a ceremony in Hardoi, was found in Telangana after a 28-day search. His kidnappers, Abhay Verma, Umashankar, and Sonia alias Sunita, were arrested. The police linked the case to other missing children in Sitapur and uncovered a child selling operation.

Updated: 19-03-2025 23:12 IST
In a dramatic breakthrough, a three-year-old boy kidnapped from a Tilak ceremony in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, has been successfully reunited with his family a month after his disappearance. The local police traced the child, Hrithik, to Telangana, ending a 28-day search marred by earlier unsuccessful efforts involving sniffer dogs and drones.

The abduction, which took place in Gauriyakala village on February 21, was linked to a broader child trafficking network spanning multiple regions. Three individuals—Abhay Verma from Sitapur, Umashankar from Lucknow, and Sonia alias Sunita from Delhi—have been arrested in connection with the crime, confirmed by Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar.

Further investigations revealed similar cases in Sitapur, prompting a swift inter-state operation that led to Hrithik's rescue. It was discovered that the children were being trafficked for Rs 5 lakh each. Police efforts continue to locate two other missing children, Aryan and Kartik, believed to be caught in the same sinister network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

