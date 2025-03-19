Left Menu

New Appointments in West Bengal Information Commission

Sanchita Kumar and former TMC MP Mriganko Mahato have been appointed as new members of the West Bengal Information Commission. Sanchita recently retired from the Income Tax department, and Mahato is a previous Lok Sabha MP. The appointments followed a committee meeting led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Updated: 19-03-2025 23:41 IST
New Appointments in West Bengal Information Commission
Sanchita Kumar and former TMC MP Mriganko Mahato have been appointed as new members of the West Bengal Information Commission, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.

Sanchita Kumar, who recently opted for voluntary retirement from her role as an Income Tax officer, joins the commission. Mriganko Mahato, once a Lok Sabha MP representing Purulia, also assumes a new role. Former DGP Virendra continues as the state information commissioner.

The candidates' names were confirmed after a decision-making session attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was notably absent from the meeting.

