Blaze at Russian Airfield Following Ukrainian Drone Assault

An airfield near a critical Russian bomber base caught fire on Thursday following a major Ukrainian drone strike, according to Russian officials and state media outlets. The base, situated in Engels, 700 kilometers from Ukraine's warfront, is home to Russia's Tupolev Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers.

Roman Busargin, Saratov's governor, confirmed the drone attack on Engels town, resulting in a fire at the airfield and the evacuation of local residents. Although he didn't directly reference the Engels base, it serves as the area's primary airfield.

Unverified Telegram footage revealed thick black smoke over cottages and a significant blaze in the dawn sky. Russia's defense ministry stated air defenses intercepted 132 Ukrainian drones across six regions, including 54 in Saratov, home to the Engels base.

(With inputs from agencies.)