Tragic Discovery: Family Found Dead in Bikaner Home

A family of three was discovered dead inside their residence in Bikaner's Vallabh Garden area, local police reported on Thursday.

The victims, identified as Nitin Khatri, 50, an electrician, his wife Rajni, 45, and their daughter Jasika, 18, had not been seen for days, prompting neighbors to notify their relatives.

The absence of a suicide note has led police to await autopsy results for further insight as the cause of death remains unknown.

