Tragic Discovery: Family Found Dead in Bikaner Home

A family of three was found dead in their Bikaner home, raising suspicions of potential foul play. Police are investigating the mysterious deaths of Nitin Khatri, his wife, and their daughter. The bodies were discovered after neighbors reported a stench. No suicide note was found, and autopsies are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A family of three was discovered dead inside their residence in Bikaner's Vallabh Garden area, local police reported on Thursday.

The victims, identified as Nitin Khatri, 50, an electrician, his wife Rajni, 45, and their daughter Jasika, 18, had not been seen for days, prompting neighbors to notify their relatives.

The absence of a suicide note has led police to await autopsy results for further insight as the cause of death remains unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

