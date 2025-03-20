Love, Betrayal, and Murder: A Tale of a Disturbing Crime

In a grim tale of love and betrayal, Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla confessed to the gruesome murder of Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput. The couple, now in custody at Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail, displayed signs of distress, with Muskan reportedly spending a sleepless night.

According to Viresh Raj Sharma, the senior jail superintendent, Muskan was held in the women's barrack while Sahil was placed in the men's section. Despite being in the same facility, both showed signs of strain, and Muskan refrained from interacting or eating.

On Wednesday, amid tight security, Muskan and Sahil faced a furious crowd outside the court. Lawyers assaulted the duo, necessitating police intervention to ensure order. The crime's dark narrative, rooted back in their childhood acquaintanceship, was ignited once again through a WhatsApp group, leading to the murder they now stand accused of.

(With inputs from agencies.)