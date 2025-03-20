Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: College Chief Proctor's Heinous Acts

Dr. Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Proctor of Bagla Degree College, was arrested for sexually exploiting students using secret recordings. He manipulated students by offering academic favors and leverage over their recorded intimate moments. Police investigations revealed years of misconduct and continued threats even after students graduated.

Updated: 20-03-2025 15:44 IST
Scandal Unveiled: College Chief Proctor's Heinous Acts
  • India

In a shocking revelation, the Chief Proctor of Bagla Degree College in Hathras, Dr. Rajneesh Kumar, has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of students. The arrest follows an investigation into his alleged misuse of power and authority, exploiting students by secretly recording their intimate moments.

Kumar, a geography professor who rose to the position of Chief Proctor, reportedly lured students with promises of higher grades and academic advancement. With the help of special software, he recorded private encounters, which he later used to blackmail and manipulate his victims, police reports confirm.

Authorities stated that Kumar's misconduct began with a staff member in 2019 and extended to several female students. The investigations, supported by digital evidence, have unveiled a pattern of systematic abuse, leading to his apprehension in Prayagraj while attempting to secure anticipatory bail. The case, armed with substantial evidence, is now heading to court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

