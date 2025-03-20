Nagpur Eases Curfew Post-Violence: Calm Returns

Authorities in Nagpur eased curfew restrictions on Thursday, three days after the city was shaken by violence. Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal announced the lifting of curfew in Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar, with relaxed hours in several other areas.

The violence began on Monday night as mobs rampaged through central Nagpur amid rumors of a religious symbol being desecrated during protests organized by the VHP and Bajrang Dal. These groups were demanding the removal of Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

In response, a curfew was imposed in various police precincts including Kotwali and Yashodhara Nagar. The easing of restrictions acknowledges public convenience while maintaining law and order, allowing residents to access essential goods for a brief window each day.

