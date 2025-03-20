Left Menu

Social Media Platform X Faces Legal Scrutiny Over AI-Generated Content

Social media giant X may be held liable for content created by its AI tool, Grok. Government discussions are ongoing to legally scrutinize its operations as concerns rise over unpalatable responses about Indian politicians. A lawsuit filed by X challenges content regulation laws, arguing they disregard Supreme Court rulings.

The popular social media platform, X, is under government scrutiny over potentially being held liable for content produced by its AI tool, Grok. This development arises after the AI provided controversial answers regarding Indian politicians, prompting governmental legal reviews.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is actively engaging with X to clarify its legal responsibilities, especially after prior AI incidents involving Google's Gemini. The platform's ongoing lawsuit in the Karnataka High Court challenges section 79(3) of the IT Act, claiming that current legal interpretations restrict free speech and create parallel content-blocking mechanisms.

X contends that the government's approach violates the Supreme Court's specified legal process under Section 69A, risking the platform's safe harbor status if noncompliance with content removal orders occurs. The focus remains on court rulings as the decisive factor for these legal contentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

