Israel's Gaza Offensive: Complexity Amid Military and Political Turmoil

Israel's escalating military actions in Gaza signal a complex and renewed military engagement, targeting Hamas with airstrikes and ground operations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to resume attacks has sparked both domestic protests and speculation about his motives.

The situation is further complicated by the Israeli military's heavy reliance on reservists, some of whom express reluctance to serve again amid fatigue and questions about the campaign's legitimacy. Protests in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem reflect a growing divide between government actions and public sentiment.

The broader geopolitical landscape sees tensions rise as foreign mediators and Western nations express concerns over Israel's aggressive tactics in Gaza. With military service compulsory and political stakes high, Israel faces significant challenges in sustaining both public and international support for its strategies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)