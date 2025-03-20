Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Push: Shaping Ukraine's Future at Global Talks
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy plans for Ukraine's involvement in critical discussions between the U.S. and Russia aimed at ensuring shipping safety in the Black Sea. Meanwhile, he seeks European military support and financial backing amid varying levels of regional commitment, with Norway pledging significant assistance backed by its sovereign wealth fund.
As diplomatic efforts to end the war intensify, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that Ukrainian experts will participate in upcoming discussions between the U.S. and Russia. However, these discussions, focused on Black Sea shipping safety and potential peace settlements, will not see Ukrainian representatives in the room with their Russian counterparts.
During a press conference in Norway, Zelenskiy outlined the planned structure of these discussions, emphasizing that America's shuttle diplomacy will play a crucial role. Meanwhile, he revealed that Kyiv is drawing up a list of critical infrastructures that a potential U.S.-brokered partial ceasefire could protect, including key energy and transportation facilities.
Highlighting robust regional support, Nordic and Baltic nations, with Norway at the forefront, continue to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities. Norway's government declared a substantial increase in financial aid to Ukraine, sourcing funds from its record-high revenue from European gas sales, driven by geopolitical events surrounding Russia's invasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Klaebo Leads Norway to Victory at Nordic World Championships
UPDATE 4-Norway more than doubles Ukraine aid to $7.8 billion in 2025
European Union leaders back new spending plans aimed at freeing up billions for Europe's security, reports AP.
Norway should significantly raise its aid to Ukraine, PM says
UPDATE 3-Norway faces 'serious security situation', must hike Ukraine aid, PM says