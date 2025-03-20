Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Push: Shaping Ukraine's Future at Global Talks

As diplomatic efforts to end the war intensify, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that Ukrainian experts will participate in upcoming discussions between the U.S. and Russia. However, these discussions, focused on Black Sea shipping safety and potential peace settlements, will not see Ukrainian representatives in the room with their Russian counterparts.

During a press conference in Norway, Zelenskiy outlined the planned structure of these discussions, emphasizing that America's shuttle diplomacy will play a crucial role. Meanwhile, he revealed that Kyiv is drawing up a list of critical infrastructures that a potential U.S.-brokered partial ceasefire could protect, including key energy and transportation facilities.

Highlighting robust regional support, Nordic and Baltic nations, with Norway at the forefront, continue to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities. Norway's government declared a substantial increase in financial aid to Ukraine, sourcing funds from its record-high revenue from European gas sales, driven by geopolitical events surrounding Russia's invasion.

