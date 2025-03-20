Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Push: Shaping Ukraine's Future at Global Talks

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy plans for Ukraine's involvement in critical discussions between the U.S. and Russia aimed at ensuring shipping safety in the Black Sea. Meanwhile, he seeks European military support and financial backing amid varying levels of regional commitment, with Norway pledging significant assistance backed by its sovereign wealth fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:36 IST
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Push: Shaping Ukraine's Future at Global Talks

As diplomatic efforts to end the war intensify, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that Ukrainian experts will participate in upcoming discussions between the U.S. and Russia. However, these discussions, focused on Black Sea shipping safety and potential peace settlements, will not see Ukrainian representatives in the room with their Russian counterparts.

During a press conference in Norway, Zelenskiy outlined the planned structure of these discussions, emphasizing that America's shuttle diplomacy will play a crucial role. Meanwhile, he revealed that Kyiv is drawing up a list of critical infrastructures that a potential U.S.-brokered partial ceasefire could protect, including key energy and transportation facilities.

Highlighting robust regional support, Nordic and Baltic nations, with Norway at the forefront, continue to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities. Norway's government declared a substantial increase in financial aid to Ukraine, sourcing funds from its record-high revenue from European gas sales, driven by geopolitical events surrounding Russia's invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025