Andhra Pradesh Allocates Funds for Minority Welfare: A Step Forward

Andhra Pradesh has released Rs 13 crore for honorariums to 8,427 Christian pastors, with payments starting from May 2024. This initiative also includes past payments for Imams and Muezzins. Minister ND Farooq emphasized the NDA's commitment to minority welfare, criticizing the past administration for neglect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards minority welfare by releasing Rs 13 crore for the payment of honorariums to Christian pastors. A total of 8,427 pastors will receive Rs 5,000 each, with disbursements beginning in May 2024.

According to ND Farooq, the state's Law and Minority Welfare Minister, the government has already completed disbursements for six months' worth of honorariums to Imams and Muezzins, amounting to Rs 45 crore. This marks the administration's continued efforts to fulfill its minority welfare promises.

Farooq criticized the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for allegedly neglecting minority needs while affirming the NDA's dedication to improving the welfare of these communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

