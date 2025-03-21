Stranded in Panama: Migrants' Desperate Search for Asylum

Migrants from Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, and China face a troubling situation as they are left stranded in Panama, following their deportation from the United States. As they scramble to find asylum, the lack of legal and humanitarian assistance has exacerbated their plight.

This week, the migrants knocked on the doors of various embassies and consulates, hoping to start asylum applications. Despite efforts, their requests were met with silence or referrals to generic contact methods, highlighting the difficulties in securing refuge.

Their uncertainty is further compounded by limited resources and the barriers posed by language and bureaucratic obstacles in Panama. Amidst diminishing international aid, the migrants remain in limbo, with organizations struggling to provide necessary support.

(With inputs from agencies.)