Left Menu

Stranded in Panama: Migrants' Desperate Search for Asylum

Migrants from Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, and China find themselves stranded in Panama after being deported from the U.S. With little legal or humanitarian aid, they seek asylum from various embassies but face rejection, highlighting the challenges and uncertainties facing refugees in Central America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:17 IST
Stranded in Panama: Migrants' Desperate Search for Asylum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Migrants from Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, and China face a troubling situation as they are left stranded in Panama, following their deportation from the United States. As they scramble to find asylum, the lack of legal and humanitarian assistance has exacerbated their plight.

This week, the migrants knocked on the doors of various embassies and consulates, hoping to start asylum applications. Despite efforts, their requests were met with silence or referrals to generic contact methods, highlighting the difficulties in securing refuge.

Their uncertainty is further compounded by limited resources and the barriers posed by language and bureaucratic obstacles in Panama. Amidst diminishing international aid, the migrants remain in limbo, with organizations struggling to provide necessary support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025