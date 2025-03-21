BLS International Revolutionizes Aadhaar Enrolment in Punjab
BLS International Services has been mandated by Punjab's Department of Food and Civil Supplies for Aadhaar enrolment and updates. The initiative targets help for vulnerable groups unable to visit enrollment centers by offering doorstep services, aiming to foster digital inclusion as Aadhaar enrolments anticipate growth.
BLS International Services has announced its partnership with Punjab's Department of Food and Civil Supplies, embarking on a mission to facilitate Aadhaar enrolment and updates in the state.
The initiative is tailored to reach vulnerable groups who are disadvantaged in visiting enrollment centers, thus promoting digital inclusion. BLS E-Services will conduct home visits and set up mobile stations, ensuring the enrolment process is accessible to all.
With India's Aadhaar enrolments expected to surpass 1.3 billion by 2025, this project plays a pivotal role in ensuring that all citizens, particularly those from vulnerable communities, have unfettered access to vital government services, thus bolstering an inclusive and digitally savvy nation.
