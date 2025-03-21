Controversy Engulfs Justice Varma: From Fire to Alleged Cash Discovery

Justice Yashwant Varma finds himself at the center of a potential scandal following the alleged discovery of substantial cash at his official residence after a fire incident. The revelation has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions, especially given his recent appointment to the Delhi High Court in 2021.

Born on January 6, 1969, in Allahabad, Justice Varma advanced his legal career by practicing at the Allahabad High Court and specializing in constitutional and corporate law, among others. His legal acumen saw him appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court in 2014, with a promotion to permanent judge in 2016.

The legal community is abuzz as the Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, explores moving Justice Varma back to Allahabad. Until then, Justice Varma has refrained from holding court, leaving many to speculate on the future of his judicial tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)