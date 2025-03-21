Mystery of Missing Tourist Solved: Tragic Accident Unveiled

The tragic disappearance of 26-year-old Vinayak Bali from Delhi took a sorrowful turn as police recovered his decomposed body from a damaged car in Pauri district's Ghattu Gad area. The discovery came five days after Bali went missing under mysterious circumstances.

Bali was last seen on March 13, vacationing with friends near Laxman Jhula. His sudden departure in the early hours of March 14 puzzled his companions, prompting them to raise the alarm, only to find his phone switched off and no trace of his whereabouts.

Following a missing person's report filed by Tikshika Naval, a search was initiated using drones, which led to the discovery of his car in a gorge. The car is believed to have crashed, resulting in Bali's death. Identification was confirmed through anklets he was wearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)