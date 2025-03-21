India and Malaysia Assume Leadership of ASEAN Defence Counter-Terrorism Group at 14th ADMM-Plus EWG Meeting

The 14th meeting of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism (EWG on CT) successfully concluded in New Delhi on March 20, 2025, marking the formal commencement of the 2024–2027 work cycle. The two-day meeting, held from March 19 to 20, brought together senior defence and security officials from ASEAN member states and ADMM-Plus dialogue partners to chart a comprehensive and forward-looking path in counter-terrorism collaboration.

Delegations from the ASEAN Secretariat, ASEAN member countries—Lao PDR, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam—and ADMM-Plus member states including China, the United States, Russia, Australia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, participated in the high-level gathering. The meeting marked India’s first time hosting the EWG on CT as a co-chair alongside Malaysia, following the official handover from the previous co-chairs, Myanmar and Russia, who led the 2021–2024 cycle.

Strategic Vision for 2024–2027 Unveiled

India and Malaysia, as co-chairs of the EWG on CT for the new three-year cycle, unveiled an ambitious work plan designed to address the complex and evolving threat landscape of terrorism and violent extremism in the Indo-Pacific region. The roadmap includes the conduct of a Table-Top Exercise (TTX) in Malaysia in 2026 and a Field Training Exercise (FTX) in India in 2027, both aimed at strengthening operational coordination and enhancing interoperability among participating defence forces.

The EWG’s 2024–2027 cycle will also include a series of expert-level workshops, cross-border information-sharing initiatives, and best practice exchanges. The co-chairs emphasized that the new cycle would not only build upon lessons from previous cycles but also integrate technological, cyber, and hybrid threats into the broader counter-terrorism framework.

Inaugural Address Highlights Regional Commitments

The meeting was inaugurated by Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, who delivered the keynote address during the opening session. In his remarks, he stressed the increasingly transnational nature of terrorism and the urgency for cohesive and coordinated action.

"Terrorism remains a dynamic and evolving challenge that transcends national borders and requires joint responses. India has consistently advocated for zero tolerance towards terrorism and has taken significant steps to strengthen the regional and global counter-terrorism architecture," said Shri Singh.

He also referenced India’s chairmanship of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee in 2022, which led to the adoption of the Delhi Declaration—a pivotal moment in India’s international counter-terrorism efforts. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to working with ASEAN and ADMM-Plus partners to ensure regional peace and security.

Broad Participation from Key Defence Stakeholders

Key Indian defence and foreign policy officials attended the event, including Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) from the Ministry of Defence, Shri Amitabh Prasad, and senior representatives from the Indian Army’s Counter-Terrorism Division and the Ministry of External Affairs. Delegates emphasized the importance of unified political will, capacity building, and adoption of technology-driven solutions to effectively counter radicalization and terrorist networks.

Each participating country presented national perspectives and shared best practices for counter-terrorism. The ASEAN Secretariat reiterated its support for multilateral security engagements and stressed the importance of enhancing regional resilience through cooperative platforms like the EWG on CT.

Cultural Diplomacy and Bilateral Engagement

On the sidelines of the technical sessions, delegates were hosted for a cultural tour to Agra, where they visited historical landmarks including the iconic Taj Mahal. The visit served as an opportunity to foster mutual goodwill, strengthen diplomatic ties, and provide cultural insight into India’s rich heritage.

The meeting concluded with a renewed spirit of collaboration and a joint resolve to enhance practical cooperation, information exchange, and mutual trust among ADMM-Plus member states. The successful hosting of the 14th EWG on CT by India has set a strong precedent for the forthcoming engagements under the current cycle.

The next EWG meeting is expected to take place in Malaysia in 2026, ahead of the Table-Top Exercise, with continued focus on actionable outcomes and strengthening of regional defence networks against terrorism.

Let me know if you'd like a summarized version, a press release format, or visuals to go with this!