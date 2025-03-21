Tensions Rise as Gas Station Explodes Amid Blame Game between Russia and Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine are locked in accusations over a gas station explosion near their border, with each side blaming the other. The incident occurs amid talks for a U.S.-backed halt on attacks against energy infrastructure, highlighting continued tensions and disputes over ceasefire agreements.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Russia and Ukraine have both accused each other of causing an explosion at a strategically significant gas pumping station near their border. The incident, which unfolded on Friday, took place in a region of fierce contestation where Ukrainian troops have recently withdrawn.
Video footage capturing flames at the Sudzha facility, located within Russia yet close to the Ukrainian border, has intensified the blame game. Moscow accused Ukrainian troops of sabotaging the station amid their retreat, citing a breach of a proposed U.S.-backed moratorium on energy infrastructure attacks. Kyiv, however, claimed that Russian forces orchestrated the explosion as a provocation.
Amid the allegations, Russian President Vladimir Putin had recently agreed to a temporary halt in attacks during discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. However, the accusations have stirred up international concern over the fragile nature of peace agreements and underscored the ongoing volatility in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
