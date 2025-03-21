Dramatic Arrest: KAAPA Case Accused Apprehended After Shocking Video Surfaces

A shocking video documenting the torture of a youth by an accused under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act has emerged online, sparking widespread outrage.

The accused, Sreeraj, allegedly trespassed into the victim's residence, dragged him out, and brutally beat him with an iron rod. The assault took place in the Thrikkakara police jurisdiction.

Captured and circulated as his Whatsapp status, the graphic footage prompted police action, leading to Sreeraj's arrest after he attempted to evade arrest by fleeing authorities. An investigation continues into the multiple charges he faces, including serious crimes against women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)