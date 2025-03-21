Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest: KAAPA Case Accused Apprehended After Shocking Video Surfaces

A violent video capturing the torture of a youth by Sreeraj, a 28-year-old accused under the KAAPA Act, stirred social media. After a dramatic arrest operation, Sreeraj was taken into custody. He had been evading arrest, linked to multiple criminal allegations, amid investigations into his actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:06 IST
Dramatic Arrest: KAAPA Case Accused Apprehended After Shocking Video Surfaces
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking video documenting the torture of a youth by an accused under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act has emerged online, sparking widespread outrage.

The accused, Sreeraj, allegedly trespassed into the victim's residence, dragged him out, and brutally beat him with an iron rod. The assault took place in the Thrikkakara police jurisdiction.

Captured and circulated as his Whatsapp status, the graphic footage prompted police action, leading to Sreeraj's arrest after he attempted to evade arrest by fleeing authorities. An investigation continues into the multiple charges he faces, including serious crimes against women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025