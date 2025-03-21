Dramatic Arrest: KAAPA Case Accused Apprehended After Shocking Video Surfaces
A violent video capturing the torture of a youth by Sreeraj, a 28-year-old accused under the KAAPA Act, stirred social media. After a dramatic arrest operation, Sreeraj was taken into custody. He had been evading arrest, linked to multiple criminal allegations, amid investigations into his actions.
- Country:
- India
A shocking video documenting the torture of a youth by an accused under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act has emerged online, sparking widespread outrage.
The accused, Sreeraj, allegedly trespassed into the victim's residence, dragged him out, and brutally beat him with an iron rod. The assault took place in the Thrikkakara police jurisdiction.
Captured and circulated as his Whatsapp status, the graphic footage prompted police action, leading to Sreeraj's arrest after he attempted to evade arrest by fleeing authorities. An investigation continues into the multiple charges he faces, including serious crimes against women and children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Zero tolerance for crime," UP DGP praises successful op that led to arrest of BKI terrorist
"Shami a criminal, will have to answer God," Jamaat President's criticism of Shami for not keeping Roza stokes controversy
Two fraudsters arrested for duping man of Rs 40 lakh in Delhi’s RK Puram
SBSP functionary 'assault': Two cops suspended, party to go ahead with Mar 7 protest
UP man who reported 5-year-old daughter 'missing' arrested for allegedly killing her