Criminal Network Dismantled: End of the Line for Migrant Smugglers

A major criminal network orchestrating the smuggling of 1,700 illegal immigrants from Spain to France has been taken down by joint operations of the French and Spanish police, with significant support from Europol. This operation has led to the arrest of 19 individuals involved in the elaborate scheme.

The migrants, primarily hailing from North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, and Syria, were initially collected near northeastern Spanish train stations before being illegally transported to the southern French city of Marseille. This widespread operation highlights the ongoing challenges of policing international human trafficking.

According to Europol, from May 2023 to August 2024, over 500 smuggling operations were conducted by the network, generating a revenue between 250,000 euros and 427,000 euros. The arrests mark a significant disruption to this migration route, shedding light on the lucrative and complex nature of human smuggling rings in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)