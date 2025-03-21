Arunachal's Ambitious Path: Transforming with ITA and NITI Aayog Collaboration

The Arunachal Pradesh government is set to create the Institute for Transforming Arunachal (ITA), modeled after the NITI Aayog, to steer policy and assess developmental impacts. This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during a meeting with NITI Aayog's delegation at the state civil secretariat.

Mein highlighted the critical support they seek from NITI Aayog's State Support Mission (SSM) for the ITA, designed to serve as a think tank for directing growth. He emphasized Arunachal's economic strides, citing impressive GDP growth, budget expansion, and infrastructure enhancements that have markedly increased the state's fiscal strength.

The deputy chief minister also discussed significant advances in education, agriculture, and sports, noting the state's ascent as India's top Kiwi producer. Upcoming projects include Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029 and road connectivity expansions. Strategic regional initiatives are expected to accelerate growth, with efforts to integrate tourism, technology, and governance improvements under NITI Aayog's guidance.

