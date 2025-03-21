Left Menu

Stepmother and Lover Sentenced to Life for Tragic Crime

A court sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for murdering her five-year-old stepson. The child witnessed them in a compromising situation, leading to the crime. The duo was also fined and faced charges of murder, evidence tampering, and common intention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:00 IST
Stepmother and Lover Sentenced to Life for Tragic Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court has handed down life sentences to a woman and her lover for the murder of her five-year-old stepson, with additional fines imposed on each convict.

The district police reported that the heinous crime stemmed from the child catching the pair in a compromising position, triggering their fatal response.

Following the father's complaint, charges were filed under multiple sections, including murder and evidence concealment. A charge sheet was submitted in March 2020, leading to the arrests and subsequent sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025