Stepmother and Lover Sentenced to Life for Tragic Crime
A court sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for murdering her five-year-old stepson. The child witnessed them in a compromising situation, leading to the crime. The duo was also fined and faced charges of murder, evidence tampering, and common intention.
A court has handed down life sentences to a woman and her lover for the murder of her five-year-old stepson, with additional fines imposed on each convict.
The district police reported that the heinous crime stemmed from the child catching the pair in a compromising position, triggering their fatal response.
Following the father's complaint, charges were filed under multiple sections, including murder and evidence concealment. A charge sheet was submitted in March 2020, leading to the arrests and subsequent sentencing.
