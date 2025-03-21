Stepmother and Lover Sentenced to Life for Tragic Crime

A court has handed down life sentences to a woman and her lover for the murder of her five-year-old stepson, with additional fines imposed on each convict.

The district police reported that the heinous crime stemmed from the child catching the pair in a compromising position, triggering their fatal response.

Following the father's complaint, charges were filed under multiple sections, including murder and evidence concealment. A charge sheet was submitted in March 2020, leading to the arrests and subsequent sentencing.

