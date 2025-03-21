Police Accountability Under Fire: Controversy in Punjab Assembly
The Punjab Assembly's budget session turned tumultuous as Congress MLAs walked out over alleged police assault on a colonel and his son, along with a crackdown on farmers. The opposition demanded investigation and accountability, while heated exchanges highlighted tensions over police actions and governance.
- Country:
- India
Tensions flared in the Punjab Assembly during the budget session as Congress legislators staged a walkout. The uproar was ignited by alleged police assaults on a colonel and his son in Patiala, alongside a crackdown on protesting farmers.
Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, attempted to address the Governor about these issues as other Congress MLAs sported black armbands in protest during the session's opening on Friday.
Demands for accountability, including a judicial probe, resonated in the chamber. Critics intensified calls for action against alleged police misconduct as Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali condemned the treatment of farmers, highlighting the ongoing discourse surrounding governance and police actions in Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
