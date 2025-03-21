Police Accountability Under Fire: Controversy in Punjab Assembly

Tensions flared in the Punjab Assembly during the budget session as Congress legislators staged a walkout. The uproar was ignited by alleged police assaults on a colonel and his son in Patiala, alongside a crackdown on protesting farmers.

Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, attempted to address the Governor about these issues as other Congress MLAs sported black armbands in protest during the session's opening on Friday.

Demands for accountability, including a judicial probe, resonated in the chamber. Critics intensified calls for action against alleged police misconduct as Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali condemned the treatment of farmers, highlighting the ongoing discourse surrounding governance and police actions in Punjab.

