Jammu & Kashmir Govt Rallies Support After Anantnag Fire Tragedy

Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo pledged extensive government backing for families affected by a catastrophic fire in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. She emphasized immediate relief and long-term support measures while urging rapid assessment and compensation. The Chief Minister is actively overseeing the relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has pledged comprehensive support to families affected by a destructive fire in Anantnag, which obliterated 22 homes, according to Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo.

During her visit to Kadipora, Itoo expressed solidarity with the victims and underscored the government's commitment to providing urgent and extensive assistance, on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's directive.

The minister also called for expedited damage assessments, swift compensation, and improvements in fire safety measures to prevent future tragedies. She convened with officials to ensure the efficient delivery of essential supplies and medical aid.

