Stranger Than Fiction: The Enigmatic Return of Lalita Bai

In a bizarre turn of events, a woman presumed murdered returned home in Madhya Pradesh. Lalita Bai, initially identified as a person found dead, narrated her ordeal involving a human trafficking scheme. Authorities now face the challenge of determining her identity with medical and DNA tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:38 IST
In a twist that challenges belief, a woman suspected to have been murdered in September 2023 has returned unharmed to her home in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, while the accused remain incarcerated.

Lalita Bai, reported missing from Gandhi Sagar, was wrongly identified by her family as a deceased victim, until her unexpected return.

Lalita detailed a harrowing journey of being trafficked, prompting law enforcement to undertake medical and DNA tests. Their findings will be crucial in resolving this intricate mystery and addressing the legal status of those accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

