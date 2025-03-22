Left Menu

US Watches Syria's New Leadership: Future Policy in Question

The United States is closely observing the actions of Syria's new leaders to determine its future policy. Washington continues to advocate for an inclusive, civilian-led government in Syria to ensure effective and representative national institutions, as confirmed by a U.S. State Department spokesperson.

Updated: 22-03-2025 00:15 IST
The United States is keeping a close eye on the actions undertaken by Syria's new leaders as it decides on forthcoming policy measures. U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized the importance of establishing a government that is inclusive and led by civilians.

During a daily briefing, Bruce indicated that the U.S. is monitoring various issues under the administration of the Syrian interim authorities. These observations will influence the shaping of future U.S. policy towards Syria.

The United States continues its call for a government structure in Syria that can ensure national institutions function effectively, are responsive to citizens, and represent the diverse fabric of Syrian society.

