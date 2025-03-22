Left Menu

Deadly Strikes in Ukraine: Russian Bombardments Leave Trail of Tragedy

Russian attacks resulted in five deaths and numerous injuries in Ukraine on Friday. Strikes targeted the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, northern region Sumy, and eastern Donetsk. A partial ceasefire on energy targets was discussed but broader agreements remain unfulfilled.

Updated: 22-03-2025 03:11 IST
On Friday, Russian military attacks claimed the lives of two individuals in Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine, as well as three more in the northern and eastern regions, according to local officials.

Ivan Fedorov, the Zaporizhzhia regional governor, reported on the Telegram messaging app that the city endured over ten strikes, resulting in two fatalities and eight injuries. Images disseminated online depicted rescue teams navigating debris and severely damaged apartment blocks and homes.

In the Sumy region, located on Ukraine's border with Russia, prosecutors stated that Russian forces deployed at least six guided bombs on Krasnopillia village, causing two deaths and two injuries. Meanwhile, in the eastern Donetsk region, prosecutors reported that Russian bombs killed one person in Kostiantynivka, a town near the front lines. The Kremlin announced that a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump led to an agreement on a 30-day ceasefire concerning energy targets, although broader ceasefire talks are set for next week in Saudi Arabia and between Russian and Ukrainian officials.

