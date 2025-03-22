Escalating Conflict: Casualties in Gaza Amid Israel's Offensive

In a surge of violence, at least 130 Palestinians have lost their lives, and 263 others have been injured in the last 48 hours, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The casualties have resulted from Israel's military offensives in Gaza.

The conflict escalated as Israel resumed intense bombing and carried out ground operations within the Gaza Strip. These actions are part of Israel's strategy to compel Hamas, the Palestinian militant faction, to release Israeli hostages still held in captivity.

The continuation of this conflict marks a significant escalation in the region, raising concerns over the humanitarian impact and prompting international calls for restraint.

(With inputs from agencies.)