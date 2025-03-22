Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Casualties in Gaza Amid Israel's Offensive

Over the past 48 hours, 130 Palestinians have been killed and 263 wounded due to Israel's offensive on Gaza, as stated by the Palestinian health ministry. Israel has intensified its bombing and ground operations in the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas into releasing Israeli hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a surge of violence, at least 130 Palestinians have lost their lives, and 263 others have been injured in the last 48 hours, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The casualties have resulted from Israel's military offensives in Gaza.

The conflict escalated as Israel resumed intense bombing and carried out ground operations within the Gaza Strip. These actions are part of Israel's strategy to compel Hamas, the Palestinian militant faction, to release Israeli hostages still held in captivity.

The continuation of this conflict marks a significant escalation in the region, raising concerns over the humanitarian impact and prompting international calls for restraint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

