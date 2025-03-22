Himachal Pradesh Seeks Urgent Funds for Monsoon Recovery
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah for financial assistance post-2023 monsoon. The state faced severe losses, including 550 casualties, due to floods and landslides. Despite managing initial relief internally, Sukhu stressed the urgent need for central funds to address ongoing challenges.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the release of compensation funds following the devastating 2023 monsoon damages in the state.
In a meeting held in Delhi, Sukhu explained that Himachal Pradesh had submitted a financial assistance request based on a post-disaster needs assessment while awaiting the Centre's relief.
Severe rainfall events had significantly impacted vital infrastructure, irrigation, and drinking water supply, with the death toll reaching approximately 550. Sukhu highlighted that although the state used its internal resources for immediate relief efforts, further support from the central government is crucial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
