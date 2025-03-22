Danish Travel Advisory Alert: Challenges for Transgender Visitors to U.S.
The Danish foreign ministry has updated its US travel advisory for transgender individuals, urging them to contact the US Embassy before traveling. This follows similar advisories from Germany and Finland due to potential entry difficulties stemming from recent US policy changes impacting gender identity recognition.
- Country:
- Denmark
The Danish foreign ministry has revised its travel advisory for transgender individuals visiting the United States, aligning with actions taken by other European nations like Germany and Finland. This shift comes in response to growing concerns over potential entry difficulties.
The advisory, updated last Friday, recommends that those with a gender designation 'X' in their passport or those who have undergone gender changes should consult the US Embassy for guidance. This precaution aims to address anticipated complications at border controls due to the US State Department's current stance on gender identification in travel documents.
The advisory update coincides with increasing apprehension following President Trump's executive order that necessitates defining gender strictly as male or female for federal documentation. Transgender advocacy groups, including Denmark's LGBT+, have expressed concerns about possible confrontations at borders, emphasizing the need for clear entry guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump exemption on 25% tariffs is not retroactive, White house says
Trump signs order to establish strategic bitcoin reserve, White House crypto czar says
South Korea national security adviser asks US officials for tariff consultation
COLUMN-Zelenskiy-Trump clash at White House sparks global rethink by US allies: Peter Apps
Judge orders Trump administration to pay nearly $2 billion in USAID and State Dept. debts