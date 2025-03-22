Danish Travel Advisory Alert: Challenges for Transgender Visitors to U.S.

The Danish foreign ministry has revised its travel advisory for transgender individuals visiting the United States, aligning with actions taken by other European nations like Germany and Finland. This shift comes in response to growing concerns over potential entry difficulties.

The advisory, updated last Friday, recommends that those with a gender designation 'X' in their passport or those who have undergone gender changes should consult the US Embassy for guidance. This precaution aims to address anticipated complications at border controls due to the US State Department's current stance on gender identification in travel documents.

The advisory update coincides with increasing apprehension following President Trump's executive order that necessitates defining gender strictly as male or female for federal documentation. Transgender advocacy groups, including Denmark's LGBT+, have expressed concerns about possible confrontations at borders, emphasizing the need for clear entry guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)