Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collapse at Uttar Pradesh Brick Kiln

A wall collapse at a brick kiln in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district led to the death of a worker and injuries to four others on Saturday morning.

The tragic incident occurred in Mirganj's Paroura village at a kiln owned by Ramesh Gangwar. The workers were going about their daily routines when the wall fell, trapping them under the debris.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) managed to rescue the trapped workers. However, 22-year-old Chhote Lal succumbed to his injuries. The injured were promptly taken to a local hospital, and the police are delving into the cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)