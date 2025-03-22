Left Menu

Border Tensions Reignite: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets Amid Rocket Interceptions

Israeli forces launched artillery and airstrikes on southern Lebanon after intercepting rockets fired across the border, reportedly by an unidentified group. This escalation threatens a fragile truce between Israel and Hezbollah, with both parties accusing each other of breaches. Casualties were reported in Lebanon and Gaza.

22-03-2025
On Saturday, tensions flared anew between Israel and Lebanon as Israeli artillery and airstrikes targeted the southern region of Lebanon. This aggressive military response came after six rockets, launched from Lebanon, were intercepted by Israel, threatening the fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah.

The attacks marked the deadliest encounter since the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah concluded with a tentative truce. Despite Hezbollah's denial of involvement in the rocket launches, the Israeli operation targeted what it described as Hezbollah's military infrastructure, escalating the long-standing regional discord.

Reports from Lebanon's state news outlet indicated multiple Israeli airstrikes, resulting in casualties on both sides of the conflict. The United Nations expressed grave concern about the volatile situation, emphasizing potential regional repercussions if hostilities continue to mount.

