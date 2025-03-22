Left Menu

Karnataka's Peaceful Bandh: Pro-Kannada Sentiments Erupt Over Language Dispute

A statewide bandh in Karnataka called by pro-Kannada groups over an assault incident passed peacefully. Despite calls for protest, most shops remained open. Authorities ensured law and order with extensive security measures. The protest highlighted the ongoing linguistic tensions in the border town of Belagavi.

Updated: 22-03-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dawn-to-dusk bandh orchestrated by pro-Kannada groups over a language discord in Belagavi concluded peacefully in Karnataka on Saturday. The protest stemmed from an alleged assault on a state bus conductor for not speaking Marathi. No significant disturbances were reported due to thorough police preparedness.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara appealed for a non-violent demonstration while assuring strict action against violators. Despite the bandh, most commercial establishments in the state capital, Bengaluru, remained open. However, pro-Kannada groups demonstrated across the state, persuading shopkeepers and transport operators to partake in the shutdown.

The protest spotlighted the perennial linguistic conflict at the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, primarily in Belagavi. State and local authorities deployed substantial security, including reserve police platoons and home guards, to maintain peace. The protest underscored the sensitive language issue that perennially disturbs the region's harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

