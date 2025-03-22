Karnataka's Peaceful Bandh: Pro-Kannada Sentiments Erupt Over Language Dispute

A dawn-to-dusk bandh orchestrated by pro-Kannada groups over a language discord in Belagavi concluded peacefully in Karnataka on Saturday. The protest stemmed from an alleged assault on a state bus conductor for not speaking Marathi. No significant disturbances were reported due to thorough police preparedness.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara appealed for a non-violent demonstration while assuring strict action against violators. Despite the bandh, most commercial establishments in the state capital, Bengaluru, remained open. However, pro-Kannada groups demonstrated across the state, persuading shopkeepers and transport operators to partake in the shutdown.

The protest spotlighted the perennial linguistic conflict at the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, primarily in Belagavi. State and local authorities deployed substantial security, including reserve police platoons and home guards, to maintain peace. The protest underscored the sensitive language issue that perennially disturbs the region's harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)