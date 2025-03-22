Left Menu

Occultist Sentenced to 10 Years for Ritual Rape in Mathura

An occultist in Mathura was sentenced to 10 years for raping a woman during a fake ritual in June 2021. The court fined the convict Rs 50,000, and he faces additional jail time if unpaid. The case was reported by the victim's husband, leading to the arrest and charge of the perpetrator.

  • India

In a notable case, a court in Mathura district has sentenced an occultist to a decade of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a woman, under the pretext of ritualistic healing, in June 2021.

The Additional District and Session Judge Ramraj-II also levied a financial penalty of Rs 50,000 on the accused, Narendra Gurjar. The verdict, delivered on Friday, includes an additional six months of imprisonment should the fine remain unpaid.

According to Arvind Kumar Nirwal, Station House Officer of Barsana police station, the alarming incident was reported on June 4, 2021, when the victim's husband filed a complaint. Gurjar, a resident of Rajasthan, posed as a 'tantrik,' subsequently leading to his arrest and charge sheet filing on July 19, 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

