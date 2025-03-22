Desert Tragedy: Las Cruces Mass Shooting Claims Lives
A mass shooting in Las Cruces' Young Park resulted in three fatalities and 14 injuries. Police continue the investigation with support from local and federal agencies, urging bystanders to assist with information. The incident has shocked the community, highlighting the pervasive nature of such tragedies.
A tragic mass shooting occurred in Las Cruces, New Mexico, resulting in three deaths and 14 injuries. The incident took place at Young Park, a recognized music and recreation venue in the city.
Authorities are urging witnesses to provide videos and tips to aid the investigation as they search for suspects involved in the Friday night attack. Victims were transported to local hospitals and the University Medical Center of El Paso, a major regional trauma center.
The Las Cruces Police Department, with assistance from multiple local and federal agencies, continues to investigate the scene, currently closed to traffic. City officials have expressed shock and grief over the incident, underscoring the ongoing threat of gun violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
