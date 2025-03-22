Judicial Storm: Inquiry Launched Against Justice Yashwant Varma
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has set up a committee to investigate allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, following the recovery of a large sum of cash from his residence. Justice Varma is temporarily relieved from judicial duties. Rumors and misinformation surround the case, attracting political and legal attention.
- Country:
- India
The Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has formed a three-member committee to investigate serious allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma after a significant amount of cash was reportedly discovered following a fire at his official residence.
Chief Justice Khanna made this decision based on a report from Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyay of the Delhi High Court, leading to an immediate cessation of judicial work assigned to Justice Varma pending the inquiry's outcome.
This development has stirred political and public interest, as opposition voices call upon the Supreme Court to ensure accountability within the judiciary while cautioning against any executive overreach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
