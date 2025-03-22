Tragic Hospital Shooting: Director Killed in Patna

A shocking incident unfolded at a private hospital in Patna's Agamkuan locality, where the facility's director, Surabhi Raj, was fatally shot on Saturday.

Unidentified armed individuals carried out the attack, which was reported around 3:30 pm. Despite efforts to save her, Surabhi succumbed to her injuries after being transferred to Patna AIIMS.

Law enforcement and forensic teams are actively investigating the scene to identify the assailants and uncover the reason behind the heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)