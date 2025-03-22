Left Menu

Tragic Hospital Shooting: Director Killed in Patna

Surabhi Raj, director of a Patna hospital, was shot and killed by unidentified assailants on Saturday. The incident occurred at the hospital premises, and despite immediate medical intervention, she succumbed to her injuries. Authorities are investigating to uncover the motive behind the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:25 IST
Tragic Hospital Shooting: Director Killed in Patna
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded at a private hospital in Patna's Agamkuan locality, where the facility's director, Surabhi Raj, was fatally shot on Saturday.

Unidentified armed individuals carried out the attack, which was reported around 3:30 pm. Despite efforts to save her, Surabhi succumbed to her injuries after being transferred to Patna AIIMS.

Law enforcement and forensic teams are actively investigating the scene to identify the assailants and uncover the reason behind the heinous crime.

