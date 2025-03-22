Aaditya Thackeray Calls for Probe into Mumbai Road Projects

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has urged a thorough investigation by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police into the city's road concretization projects conducted during 2023-24.

In correspondence addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray pointed to grievances expressed by multiple MLAs in the state assembly about subpar quality in the road works.

He elaborated that the current condition of roads, which are often either excavated or unfinished, severely disrupts traffic flow. He demanded accountability, suggesting an inquiry into the tendering process and necessary actions against all involved parties, including contractors and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)