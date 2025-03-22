Aaditya Thackeray Calls for Probe into Mumbai Road Projects
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has requested an Economic Offences Wing investigation into Mumbai road projects conducted in 2023-24. Thackeray highlighted in a letter to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis concerns over poor quality work raised by MLAs, suggesting issues with the tendering process and incomplete roads causing traffic disruptions.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has urged a thorough investigation by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police into the city's road concretization projects conducted during 2023-24.
In correspondence addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray pointed to grievances expressed by multiple MLAs in the state assembly about subpar quality in the road works.
He elaborated that the current condition of roads, which are often either excavated or unfinished, severely disrupts traffic flow. He demanded accountability, suggesting an inquiry into the tendering process and necessary actions against all involved parties, including contractors and officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Stages Protest Over Alleged Budget Exclusion in Maharashtra Assembly
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill to Define and Regulate Manual Work
Nagpur Violence Sparks Maharashtra Assembly Debate
Maharashtra Assembly Erupts Over Disha Salian's Death Controversy
Ministers' Absence Sparks Debate in Maharashtra Assembly