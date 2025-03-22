Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Calls for Probe into Mumbai Road Projects

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has requested an Economic Offences Wing investigation into Mumbai road projects conducted in 2023-24. Thackeray highlighted in a letter to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis concerns over poor quality work raised by MLAs, suggesting issues with the tendering process and incomplete roads causing traffic disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:50 IST
Aaditya Thackeray Calls for Probe into Mumbai Road Projects
Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has urged a thorough investigation by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police into the city's road concretization projects conducted during 2023-24.

In correspondence addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray pointed to grievances expressed by multiple MLAs in the state assembly about subpar quality in the road works.

He elaborated that the current condition of roads, which are often either excavated or unfinished, severely disrupts traffic flow. He demanded accountability, suggesting an inquiry into the tendering process and necessary actions against all involved parties, including contractors and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025