Escalation on the Border: Israeli Army Targets Hezbollah

The Israeli army launched a second wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. This action followed the interception of rockets fired from across the border earlier in the day, marking an escalation in cross-border tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:30 IST
Amid rising tensions, the Israeli army has initiated a second wave of strikes targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. These military actions come on the heels of rockets launched from Lebanon, which were intercepted by Israel earlier Saturday.

The shelling represents a notable increase in hostilities between the two, as regional conflict dynamics intensify. Concerns are growing over potential broader escalations, prompting international calls for restraint.

The latest developments have drawn attention to longstanding issues in the region, emphasizing the need for diplomatic interventions to address the underlying conflicts and prevent further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

