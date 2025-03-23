Left Menu

Intercepted Missile Intensifies Tensions Between Israel and Yemen's Houthis

The Israeli military intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, as tensions with Iran-backed Houthis heighten. The Houthis targeted Ben Gurion Airport, temporarily halting flights, and claimed attacks on a U.S. aircraft carrier. The attacks follow recent U.S. strikes, prompting the Houthis to expand targets in response to Israeli actions in Gaza.

Updated: 23-03-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:20 IST
On Sunday, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it could cross into Israeli airspace, amid escalating tensions with the Iran-aligned Houthis.

The Houthis claimed responsibility, asserting that the ballistic missile was aimed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, temporarily disrupting air traffic. The Houthis also alleged attacks on a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, though without evidence.

With an ongoing pledge to amplify attacks in retaliation, the Houthis' actions come after U.S. strikes, targeting Israel, following Israeli assaults in Gaza that have recently claimed hundreds of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

