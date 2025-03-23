Intercepted Missile Intensifies Tensions Between Israel and Yemen's Houthis

On Sunday, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it could cross into Israeli airspace, amid escalating tensions with the Iran-aligned Houthis.

The Houthis claimed responsibility, asserting that the ballistic missile was aimed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, temporarily disrupting air traffic. The Houthis also alleged attacks on a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, though without evidence.

With an ongoing pledge to amplify attacks in retaliation, the Houthis' actions come after U.S. strikes, targeting Israel, following Israeli assaults in Gaza that have recently claimed hundreds of lives.

