Illegal Border Crossing: Bangladeshi National Apprehended in Delhi
A Bangladeshi national was apprehended in southwest Delhi for illegal entry into India. Identified as Ashrafulalam Rayhad Thalukther, he was residing without valid documentation. Police detained him following a tip-off and transferred him for deportation after interrogation and confirmation of illegal crossing.
- Country:
- India
A Bangladeshi national, identified as Ashrafulalam Rayhad Thalukther, has been apprehended in southwest Delhi for illegally entering India, police reported on Sunday.
Thalukther had resided in Mahipalpur for two months without the necessary Indian documentation. Acting on a tip-off, police detained and questioned him, where he admitted to entering the country illegally by crossing the border.
Upon verification, he was subsequently taken into custody and transferred to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for deportation. This arrest is part of a broader drive against illegal immigrants launched last December by order of the Delhi lieutenant governor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Demise of Youth After Swallowing MDMA Amid Police Encounter
Pakistan Orders Afghan Nationals to Leave: Deportations Commence April 1
Punjab Police Foils Major Terrorist Plot: Arrests 10 TTP Members
Scarborough Pub Shooting: Toronto Police Hunt for Suspects
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Verification Drives in Capital