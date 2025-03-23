Left Menu

Prison Turmoil: Incarcerated Duo's Struggle with Drug Withdrawal and Isolation

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla face difficulties in custody over ex-merchant marine officer's murder, exhibiting drug withdrawal symptoms. Separated in jail, Muskan seeks a government lawyer as family support wanes. Jail authorities report improvement with medication. The shocking murder and concealment case sent the couple on the run before arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:16 IST
Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, are experiencing difficulty adjusting to life behind bars following their arrest for the alleged murder of Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput, an ex-merchant navy officer.

The couple, held in Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail, reportedly exhibits drug withdrawal symptoms, exhibiting distress such as sleeplessness and loss of appetite. They have been separated within the facility, contrary to their request to be housed together.

Muskan, facing her family's disapproval, applied for a government lawyer, citing her lack of familial support. Jail authorities state that medication has aided their condition over time.

