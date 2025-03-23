Prison Turmoil: Incarcerated Duo's Struggle with Drug Withdrawal and Isolation

Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, are experiencing difficulty adjusting to life behind bars following their arrest for the alleged murder of Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput, an ex-merchant navy officer.

The couple, held in Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail, reportedly exhibits drug withdrawal symptoms, exhibiting distress such as sleeplessness and loss of appetite. They have been separated within the facility, contrary to their request to be housed together.

Muskan, facing her family's disapproval, applied for a government lawyer, citing her lack of familial support. Jail authorities state that medication has aided their condition over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)