Tragic Accident on Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway Claims Police Officer’s Life

In a tragic incident on the Rishikesh-Gangotri national highway, Sub-Inspector Arvind Dangwal of the Uttarakhand Police lost his life when his vehicle fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge. The accident took place on Sunday afternoon near Bagaddhar, according to police sources.

Sub-Inspector Dangwal, aged 45 and a resident of Anjanisain in Tehri, was driving from Chamba to Rishikesh when his car went out of control and plunged into the gorge. Agrakhal police post in-charge Aamir Khan reported the accident and detailed the circumstances surrounding it.

Upon receiving news of the incident around 12:45 pm, police and administrative officials quickly arrived at the scene. Dangwal, who was stationed at the LIU Special Branch in Dehradun, was alone in his vehicle, returning from Anjanisain at the time of the fatal accident.

