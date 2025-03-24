Left Menu

China Courts Global Investment Amid Tensions at Beijing Summit

Vice Premier He Lifeng reassured multinational CEOs of China's attractive business environment, urging more foreign investment. At the China Development Forum, leaders emphasized economic resilience and market openness as key solutions to global uncertainty despite geopolitical challenges, with fewer American CEOs in attendance than last year.

Updated: 24-03-2025 06:01 IST
China's Vice Premier He Lifeng recently met with top executives from global companies, including Apple and Pfizer, to emphasize China's business potential. He assured these leaders of China's commitment to improving the business climate and encouraged increased multinational investment in the country.

At the China Development Forum, Premier Li Qiang called for open markets as a response to global instability and uncertainty, promising more active macroeconomic strategies. The forum comes amid efforts by Chinese policymakers to attract foreign investment despite heightened geopolitical tensions.

While Beijing is keen to woo foreign investors, a noteworthy decrease in U.S. CEO attendance has been reported, although American companies have the largest representation at the forum this year. The meetings reflect China's pursuit of strengthening economic ties to buffer against economic pressures like U.S. tariffs.

